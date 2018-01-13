Porn star Olivia Nova’s friend says she ‘wanted to change her lifestyle' before her death, report says

Adult film actress Olivia Nova, who died at age 20 on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas, was reportedly trying to improve her life and “get sober” before her untimely death, according to a friend speaking to Mirror Online. Her passing represents the latest untimely death in a series among young performers working in the perilous adult film industry.

Friend Jimmie Romero said Nova, whose real name is Lexi, was reportedly aware of a problem and “wanted to change her lifestyle,” the outlet said Friday.

"Lexi knew her days were limited, she was told in October by doctors," Romero said. "She was at a friend's house trying to get sober. She had three days off of everything. She said she wanted to change her lifestyle - she looked in my eyes and said to me, 'I want to stop and change my life. I have a family that loves me.'"

PORN STAR OLIVIA NOVA DIES AT 20, LATEST IN STRING OF DEATHS TO ROCK ADULT INDUSTRY

Romero told Mirror Online that he implored his friend to seek professional help, but she reportedly declined so she could be there for another friend “heading down a dangerous path.”

"If there is a heaven, I hope you're smiling and all the pain is gone,” Romero said of Nova. “Sleep easy my friend. My love, respect always... You will never be forgotten."

Nova’s cause of death is unknown.

Nova entered the perilous, illicit porn industry in March 2017 and amassed a following of over 20,000 people on Twitter.

On Christmas, the adult film actress reportedly tweeted that she was lonely after spending the holidays by herself. In April, Nova’s boyfriend, Nolan, reportedly died of a heroin overdose, according to Mirror.

The outlet said she posted to Instagram in the days following his death, reportedly saying, "Rest In Peace love.... it seems like we were cuddling in bed all day with the puppy eating pizza and watching movies yesterday. Im not ready to say goodbye to you yet...."

Members of Nova’s family started a GoFundMe page to help offset costs for a funeral and to bring Nova’s body to her hometown in Minnesota, the page said. As of Saturday, the total funds had reached nearly $10,000, more than the original $8,000 goal.

PORN STAR AUGUST AMES REVEALED PAST SEXUAL ABUSE, MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES BEFORE HANGING DEATH

Nova's death comes after the December suicide of August Ames at 23. Ames hung herself after she was called homophobic for not having sex on camera with men who had done gay porn. She also suffered from mental health issues, and said she had been molested as a child.

Adult entertainer Turi Luv (real name Yurizan Beltran), 31, died of a drug overdose the same month. In one of her last Instagram posts, she included a quotation that read: "I hope to arrive to my death, late, in love, and a little drunk."

Adult Film Hall of Famer Shyla Stylez died in her sleep in November 2017 at the age of 35. She had retired from the porn industry the previous year.

Fox News’ Diana Falzone contributed to this report.