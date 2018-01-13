Police: Person in custody following Greyhound bus pursuit

A person is in custody after a police pursuit of a Greyhound bus near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Illinois State Police tell WGN-TV that the pursuit began about 10 p.m. Friday on Interstate 94 in Wisconsin after a report of an armed suspect aboard the bus.

The pursuit crossed into Illinois and the bus eventually stopped near the exit ramp to Route 173.

Police said 40 passengers were able to evacuate the bus and no injuries were reported.

Authorities announced the unidentified suspect was in custody after 12:30 a.m.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.