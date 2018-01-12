Visa denials prevented Navy vet's mom from attending his funeral, dad says

The father of a U.S. Navy veteran who died of leukemia in December says he is "fuming mad" because his ex-wife was denied a visa to attend their son's funeral.

The father of Ngoc Truong, who served in the Navy for four years before losing his battle with cancer Dec. 17, said his ex-wife, a native of Vietnam, applied for a visa twice, but was denied both times, WREG-TV reported.

"That's what made me fuming mad. Fuming," the father, a resident of Blytheville, Ark., told the Memphis, Tenn., station.

Truong was only 22 when he died. He was planning to study graphic design after leaving the Navy in October, the report said.

The Navy veteran’s father said he wasn’t provided a reason for why his wife was denied a visa.

"He's already done for this country, but what has this country done for him? What did this country do for him?" Truong asked.

Transcribed on Truong’s headstone is a variation of President John F. Kennedy's famous quote.

"Don't ask what your country did for you, but ask what you did for your country," the inscription says.

