Suspect in fatal shooting killed, officer injured

Police in North Carolina say a man suspected in a fatal shooting has been killed in a shootout outside department headquarters that also left an officer injured.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tell The Charlotte Observer that 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett was shot Thursday night after ambushing the officer.

Police say the unidentified officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had sought Bennett after officers responding to a call on Thursday found a woman inside a home with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene

The woman's identity hasn't been released pending notification of relatives.

Police said the woman and Bennett had a child together, and police believed the suspect had taken the child. The child was later found unharmed.