South Carolina deputy shoots, kills suspect after chase

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a South Carolina man who pulled a gun on deputies after a car chase.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release that deputies tried to pull over 44-year-old Justin Adkins on an attempted murder warrant from Orangeburg County about 10 p.m. Thursday. Koon said the car was stopped after his tires were punctured near Gaston.

The sheriff said that as deputies approached the car, the suspect pulled a gun and a deputy shot him. The officers were not hurt.

Koon said the deputy is on leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the suspect was white, as is the deputy.