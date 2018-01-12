Alabama woman accused of sex tryst with teenage boy

An Alabama woman faces an assortment of rape, sodomy and drug charges in a case where the alleged victim is a young teenage boy.

Jennifer Rose Ingram, 31, of Deatsville, faces three counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and one count of furnishing a controlled substance -- marijuana -- to a minor, age 13, Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger said in the Montgomery Advertiser. AL.com said she was Ingram was booked into the Autauga County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $65,000.

"Even if the acts were consensual, he can’t legally give consent because he is under 16.” - Sheriff Joe Sedinger

It’s unusual having a woman charged with rape, Sedinger said.“It does happen, but not very often,” he told the Advertiser. “In this case she was charged due to the age of the young man. Even if the acts were consensual, he can’t legally give consent because he is under 16.”

According to the sheriff's comments in the Advertiser report, Ingram and the mother of the victim know one another. A witness reportedly told the victim’s mother that he had walked in and caught Ingram and the victim having sex at Ingram’s home. The mother confronted the boy and he allegedly admitted to the relationship, reports say.

AL.com reported that the alleged crimes happened in November and December of 2017. Court records state Ingram had sexual intercourse and oral sex with the boy while at her home, the website reported.

The website also said that Ingram, interviewed by the authorities, confessed to having sex with a child she knew to be 13, according to a deposition in the case.