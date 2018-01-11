Russians paying big money to have their babies born in US

Russian women are arriving in the U.S. on visas to give birth to dual-citizen babies.

The women are traveling to Miami with help from agencies that assist them in finding apartments, doctors and even obtaining visas, services that could total up to $100,000, NBC reported.

Provided they obtained their visas by honest means, their actions are protected under the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which states that anyone born on American soil is a U.S. citizen and allows the child to receive all the benefits that come with citizenship.

"There is no clear law that prevents hospitals from establishing this business and promoting it abroad and there’s no law against a foreigner coming here for the specific purpose of having a baby," Jessica Vaughan, of the Center for Immigration Studies, told FoxNews.com. "It only crosses the line into a violation of law if they are misrepresenting the purpose of their visit or if they were to overstay or if they were to fraudulently claim public benefits."

While there are no official numbers on “birth tourism,” The Center for Immigration Studies told NBC they estimate there are as many as 36,000 babies born in the U.S. to foreign nationals.

The child gets the right to live and work in the U.S., and at age 21 can sponsor their parents for green cards.

Birthright citizenship has been a hot issue during presidential elections, with 2016 GOP candidate Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas having been born in Canada and 2008 GOP nominee Sen. John McCain of Arizona having been born in Panama.

In addition, both Republicans and Democrats have sparred over the political correctness of the term “anchor baby.”

In August 2015, then-Democratic-candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted a response to then-GOP-candidate Jeb Bush’s use of the term, suggesting more politically correct words.

Then-GOP-candidate Donald Trump criticized Bush for using the term against Asians, calling the situation “a mess.”

Since taking office, President Trump has stated he is against “chain migration.”

“We are going to end chain migration,” Trump said Monday at a farming convention in Tennessee. "We are going to end the lottery system and we are going to build the wall."

“Birth tourism” practices are nothing new. A New Jersey hospital courted Russian women through its “AmeriMama” program in 2016.