Pit bull kills woman at Louisiana pet 'hotel'

A pit bull attacked and killed a woman caring for animals at a pet "hotel" in Louisiana.

The mauling happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Happy Hounds Hotel in West Monroe, a spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Glenn Springfield added that deputies found the severely injured woman who later died from her wounds.

On Wednesday, Springfield confirmed reports by multiple news outlets identifying the victim as Laura Williams Ray, of West Monroe, a mother with multiple children who worked at the facility.

Investigators said she was caring for animals staying overnight when she was attacked by the 50-pound dog, according to KNOE.

Happy Hounds owner Leanne Stuckey said her “heart was breaking” for Ray’s family.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” Stuckey said Wednesday to The News Star. “I’m just grieving for them.”

Ouachita Parish Animal Control has the dog.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

District Attorney Steve Tew told The News Star that his office is reviewing the case and will be looking at all options.

The DA’s office can initiate an action to have the dog euthanized, according to The News Star.

Staci Choate, a registered veterinary technician, told MyArkLaMiss.com that many things can cause a dog to respond violently, but those traits are learned.

“Terriers in themselves are high energy, they’re very active, they’re people pleasers, they want to be with their family. That’s why we see a lot of trouble with Pit Bull Terriers because they are [such] a people pleasing breed, that they do whatever their people want them to do,” Choate told MyArkLaMiss.com.

