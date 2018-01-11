Expand / Collapse search
New York woman gets prison in boss-poisoning death

Associated Press

UTICA, N.Y. –  A New York woman convicted of manslaughter for the 2015 poisoning death of her boss has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

According to WKTV , Kaitlyn Conley, of Sauquoit, said Thursday in Oneida County Court that she is innocent.

Authorities say Conley, a receptionist in a Whitesboro chiropractic office, obtained an anti-inflammatory drug and used it to poison Dr. Mary Yoder.

She was acquitted of the more serious charge of second-degree murder.

