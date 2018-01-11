Man charged with beating Uber driver with wrench pleads not guilty

A California man pleaded not guilty Tuesday after being accused of beating an Uber driver with a wrench and stealing his vehicle, authorities said.

Deveon Deonteray Wilson, 26, was charged with second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking, KTLA reported, citing a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The Uber driver, identified as Alex Bermudez, was allegedly beaten inside his Toyota Prius shortly after picking up Wilson in Los Angeles on Friday night, the station reported.

Wilson continued beating Bermudez into unconsciousness, authorities said. He then fled in the driver's vehicle, they said.

Wilson’s next scheduled court date is Jan. 23. His bail was set at $150,000, and he could face up to 15 years and 8 months in prison if convicted, the station reported.

