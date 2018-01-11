'Fire and Fury' a surprise bestseller (the World War II book, that is)

“Fire and Fury” is an unexpected hit, with copies flying off the shelves even as divided readers post decidedly mixed -- and sometimes bitterly incensed -- reactions online.

But the book has nothing to do with President Donald Trump. In fact, it was written 10 years ago by Randall Hansen, a political science professor at the University of Toronto.

Its full title: “Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945.”

Perhaps because the title is so similar to that of Michael Wolff’s new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” the historical analysis now appears on several Amazon bestseller lists related to military writing.

“I don’t know how much of this is a mistake and how much of this is from new interest created by free advertising,” Hansen told the New York Times. “There might be some returns.”

“It amused me and part of me thought, can people really be that dumb to be confusing these books?” Hansen added.

Some reviewers on Amazon did appear confused by the name of Hansen’s tome, while others poked fun at the situation.

“I DON'T SEE ANYTHING ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP!” wrote a reviewer using the name RANDEY. “I DON'T KNOW WHY THE DEMOCRATS ARE SO HAPPY WITH THIS BOOK AND MAKEINIG A BIG DEAL OF THIS !”

Numerous comments on the review pointed out RANDEY’s apparent error.

“I bought this book after seeing an ad for it on The Gorilla Channel,” wrote another reviewer, referencing a satirical fake news channel. Another wrote: “I love Trump, so I bought this book to spite Wolf[f].”

Mixed in were some critical reviews of the book’s historical analysis, including one from last summer that said flatly, “This book is essentially boring.”

On Twitter, the confusion led to mockery from media watchers.

Hansen told the Guardian that he was unsure exactly how big the sales boost has been, but should have a better idea once royalties are paid in the next month.