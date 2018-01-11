Ex-S. Carolina detective facing misconduct trial found dead

A former detective in South Carolina awaiting trial on misconduct and sex charges has been found dead in his home.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets that 55-year-old Allen Large was found dead from natural causes at his home in Murrells Inlet on Wednesday night. Willard did not elaborate.

The former Horry County Police detective was indicted in 2016 on 10 charges, including misconduct in office and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Large faced up to 110 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

He had rejected a plea deal last August. He was freed from GPS monitoring last month.

Large also was the target of five lawsuits from women who said they had been sexually assaulted or harassed by Large in his capacity as a detective.