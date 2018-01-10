Police: Nude man forces his way into Alabama home

Authorities say a nude man forced his way into an Alabama home and tried to sexually assault a woman.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells The Montgomery Advertiser that 47-year-old Eric Lamont Barnes was charged with attempted sexual assault and burglary Monday.

Thompson says residents of the home told police that Barnes tried to sexually assault a woman living there. Authorities say Barnes fled after a physical encounter with the victim and witnesses inside the home.

The newspaper reports that Barnes couldn't be reached for comment and that courthouse records show he doesn't have an attorney.

