Landlord in fire that killed 6 due to file brief in appeal

A landlord who was convicted following a fatal fire in Maine is due to file a brief in his appeals case.

Gregory Nisbet was convicted of code violations stemming from the November 2014 fire, which killed six people in Portland. He then appealed his conviction to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

A court spokeswoman says Nisbet initially had until Tuesday to file the brief and had not filed it by mid-morning. She says he was given a 10-day extension.

Nisbet was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter at trial. The violations he was convicted of were related to safety of the apartment building where the fire broke out. He was sentenced to three months in jail.

Officials say Maine's deadliest fire in decades started in a cigarette disposal container.