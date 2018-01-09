'Topless' woman, boyfriend arrested for alleged attempted robbery of Uber driver

A Louisiana woman allegedly tried to help her boyfriend rob an Uber driver by appearing topless and kissing the man as a distraction before her boyfriend threatened him with a knife, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the driver reportedly went to Rayna Fillios’ home after she invited him over, the Harahan Police Department said in a Facebook post. The pair reportedly met while he was her Uber driver and she gave him her phone number.

Upon arrival, the man claimed that Fillios, 22, “answered the door topless,” police said. After talking for a few minutes, the driver reportedly tried to leave because he thought she was “teasing him.” But he claimed Fillios stopped him, “grabbed him by the arms pulling him into her bare chest, kissed him, and bit his tongue to distract him,” the police report said.

Meanwhile, Fillios’ boyfriend, Anthony Kennedy, 24, was allegedly in the house and threatened the man with a knife while demanding his money. The driver told police that when he didn’t comply, Kennedy hit him in the chin and one of his teeth was knocked out, according to the report.

The boyfriend then ran from the house “while Fillios stayed on location pretending as if she was not involved,” police said.

With the use of a "canine unit," authorities eventually found Kennedy hiding in a shed at his home, police said. Because he reportedly didn’t obey police orders, a dog was unleashed on him and he was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police report cited several charges against the couple, including armed robbery and battery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.