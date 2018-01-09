No bail for suspect in death of Washington sheriff's deputy

A man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Washington state sheriff's deputy was ordered Tuesday to be held without bail pending formal charges.

Frank William Pawul was held for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney, who was shot while responding to a home invasion Sunday.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said he expects to file formal charges Thursday against Pawul, who appeared in court Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Pawul has a criminal record that includes identity theft, residential burglary and drug possession.

He was arrested on unrelated warrants Monday as police conducted a manhunt.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Henry Michael Carden, was found dead at the scene.

A third person was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of rendering assistance in connection with the incident, according to Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer.

The 52-year-old woman drove two male suspects to the home in the small community of Frederickson late Sunday, Troyer told The News Tribune newspaper in Tacoma.

Troyer said she was supposed to be their getaway driver but abandoned them when she heard police sirens.