Louisiana State Police: Deputies accused of inmate's battery

Louisiana State Police say two correctional officers are accused of battery on an inmate.

Master Trooper Scott Moreau says in a news release that Catahoula Parish Deputies Charles Ray LeBlanc, of Sicily Island, and Ryan Shane Mayo, of Jonesville, were arrested Monday.

Both were released Monday: LeBlanc on $20,000 bond and Mayo on a bond of $6,700.

Moreau says both face charges of malfeasance in office. LeBlanc also faces charges of second-degree battery and Mayo of assault and simple battery.

It was not immediately known if either has an attorney.

Moreau says the sheriff's office asked state police in December to look into battery on an inmate.

He would not comment on details such as the inmate's injuries.

Moreau says the investigation is continuing.