Customs officers seize $55G in counterfeit Air Jordan sneakers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a slam dunk discovery Monday near Washington, D.C.'s Dulles International Airport.

Officers seized around $55,000 in counterfeit pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, the agency announced. Officials made the find after examining seven parcels that arrived as air cargo on Dec. 15 from China.

“Customs and Border Protection will continue to work closely with our trade and consumer safety partners to seize counterfeit and inferior merchandise, especially those products that pose potential harm to American consumers, negatively impact legitimate business brand reputations, and potentially steal jobs from U.S. workers,” said Daniel Mattina, CBP Acting Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C.

The agency said 400 pairs were taken in all and were originally destined for an address in Alexandria, Va. If authentic, the price for all the shoes combined would have been $54,715.

Officers verified the sneakers as being counterfeit by checking with the trademark holder.