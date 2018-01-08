Police: Mom, 2 children dead after minivan driven into pond

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a Florida woman and her two children after their minivan became submerged in a pond.

In a Naples Daily News report , Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno said 27-year-old Shatoria Michelle Brown of Immokalee was driving the children late Saturday when their vehicle went over the shoulder of the roadway and into the pond.

A highway patrol report said Brown's body was found in the water outside the submerged minivan. Bueno said her two children, 3-year-old Ra'Layah Johnson and 5-year-old Ra'Majesty Johnson, were found inside the vehicle.

The highway patrol report said the 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital, and her brother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bueno said the deaths were under investigation.

___

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com