Person crashes police SUV into Hoboken terminal, officials say

A person jumped into a New Jersey Transit police SUV and drove it into the Hoboken terminal doors during Monday morning rush hour at the major transportation hub, police said.

A suspect was arrested shortly after the 8 a.m. incident occurred, transportation officials said. The doors, which led to the terminal’s waiting room, were significantly damaged. There were no reported injuries.

The motive of the driver was not immediately clear.

Social media users reported seeing the police car stopped at the ferry entrance to the waiting room. Police tape cordoned off the area as officials investigated the scene and the ticketing window was closed.

Hoboken terminal sees thousands of commuters daily who travel through the area between New York City and New Jersey.