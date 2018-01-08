Language arts teacher, 30, accused of oral sex in her empty classroom with teen boy student

A Florida teacher was arrested Monday after allegedly spending the past two years in a sexual relationship with a teen student -- at their homes and in the classroom.

Valeria Costadoni, the head of the language arts department at Miami Arts Charter School, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student around four times at her home, WPLG reported, citing an arrest report.

The student reportedly told police that his relationship with the 30-year-old teacher — which involved Costadoni allegedly performing oral sex on the teen on “many different occasions” inside a school classroom — was consensual.

The two also reportedly had sex in Costadoni’s car and at the student’s home.

Police had known about accusations against Costadoni in October, according to the Miami Herald. It’s not clear why she wasn’t arrested until Monday.

Costadoni was reportedly charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child younger than 16 and with having sex with a minor.

She was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and posted $15,000 bond.