Florida mother, 2 children found dead after minivan crashes into pond

Florida authorities are investigating after a mother and her two children were found in dead in their minivan on Sunday after it was found submerged in a pond.

The body of Shatoria Brown, 27, was found outside the vehicle, while the bodies of her two children — 3-year-old Ra'Layah Johnson and 5-year-old Ra'Majesty Johnson — were found inside.

The crash occurred in Immokalee just before midnight Saturday night, Fox 4 reported, citing Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that rather than stopping the car at the end of a street, Brown allegedly continued to drive until the van hit the water.

Ra’Layah was pronounced dead at a hospital, and Ra’Majesty was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman named Michelle, identified by Fox 4 as Brown’s best friend, said that neighbors witnessed Brown running door to door, asking people for help but was unable to find anyone.

Michelle said that’s when Brown ran back to the sinking vehicle to save her children herself.

A number of residents in the Immokalee neighborhood told the Naples Daily News that they didn’t hear the car braking or tires squealing before Brown’s van hit the water.

State highway patrol is investigating the incident.

