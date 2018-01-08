4 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas resort, police say

Four people are dead in Galveston, Tx., Monday after an incident involving gunfire took place at the popular San Luis Resort, which police are calling a murder-suicide.

Three people were found dead and a fourth person — a woman who was found critically wounded — later died at a hospital.

Authorities received calls about gunshots coming from the eighth floor around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the hotel room's door dead-bolted and later found four people inside had been shot.

"Right now, investigators with our Major Crimes Unit, as well as with investigators with our crime scene unit are currently in the room processing the room for forensic evidence that can be collected," Captain Joshua Schirard with the Galveston Police Department told KPRC.

"As well as trying to find any additional information that can help us identify these (victims) and confirm the identities of these subjects, confirm their relationship to each other and try to find anything that can tell us what lead to this obviously horrible event," Schirard added.

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL REPORTER FOUND UNHARMED, POLICE SAY

Authorities believe it to be a murder-suicide, and are not looking for any suspects.

Paul Schultz, vice president of hospitality for Landry's Inc., said in a statement that "Our thoughts are with the victims and their family members during this difficult time."

"We are still gathering information about this isolated incident, however it appears to have been a murder suicide amongst a family in their room. We are fully cooperating with the Police Department during their investigation and will assist them in any way we can," Schultz added.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.