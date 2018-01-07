Expand / Collapse search
Volunteer attacked with machete while delivering meals to the homeless

This photo provided by Shelburne police shows Abukar Ibrahim. Police say Ibrahim used a machete to attack a woman in her 70s, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, as she delivered meals to a motel being used as emergency housing for the homeless.  (Shelburne Police via AP)

A woman in her 70s who was delivering meals to the homeless in Vermont was attacked by a man wielding a machete, police said.

WCAX-TV reports that Abukar Ibrahim, 32, attacked a 73-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer who was leaving meals at Harbor Place, which serves as a temporary emergency housing facility.

The woman was sent to a hospital with multiple injuries and later released.

The attack happened Friday in Shelburne.

According to police, Ibrahim barricaded himself in a room for more than two hours after the attack before coming out. He was being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

It was unclear whether he has an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 

 