Colorado prosecutors weighed charges against deputy killer

Weeks before a man killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy and wounded four other officers, prosecutors considered but declined to file criminal charges against him over angry emails he sent.

Matthew Riehl ambushed police who responded to a 911 call he made from his apartment at a Denver suburb on Dec. 31.

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed before the 37-year-old Riehl was killed by police.

Riehl began sending angry emails after he was issued a traffic citation on Nov. 10. Riehl sent more than a dozen emails to the officer who ticketed him and the municipal court.

KMGH-TV reports that public records it obtained showed police and prosecutors considering charges against Riehl.

But on Dec. 14, prosecutors determined Riehl's rants against public officials weren't criminal.

___

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com