Boston firefighters battle fire, ice during blaze as deep freeze set to end

More than 100 firefighters worked through bitter cold early Sunday to put out a fire in Boston that ended up encased in ice as a deep freeze that's gripped the East Coast since a major winter storm last week is finally set to break.

The Boston Fire Department said the blaze broke out at a three-story home in the Dorchester neighborhood around 10 p.m. Saturday, forcing crews to spend much of the night putting water on the home that quickly turned to ice. One firefighter was injured and brought to a nearby hospital.

"It's a tough night," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told Boston 25 News. "I've only been here for about 40 minutes and it's freezing. And these guys have ice on them, ya know, they're out there fighting it. God love them. And thank God everyone's safe."

Firefighters remained at the scene for hours putting out hot-spots. Pictures posted by the fire department showed water used to fight the blaze froze power lines, hoses, and the gear on firefighters.

Boston fire officials said there was an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the home, but 14 people living in the home at the time made it out safely.

The Boston area saw more than a foot of snow after the "bomb cyclone" slammed the area last week. Fire officials thanked the neighborhood for clearing out their fire hydrants, which allowed them to "quickly" fight the blaze.

The bitter cold that's followed the massive storm is finally expected to lessen this week as temperatures slowly rise above freezing, according to The National Weather Service.

"Another day of records will likely be approached or broken, particularly for the frigid overnight lows," the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said in its advisory. "However, a warm up is in store for next week with the entire country expecting temperatures anywhere from climatology to around 10 to 20 degree above it."

Sunday afternoon's high temperatures should range from the low- to mid-20s in areas from Philadelphia to Boston, but area expected to reach the 30s and 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

"It is still frigid across the country," Fox News Meteorologist Adam Klotz said Sunday on "FOX & friends Weekend."

As aviation crews at South Carolina's busiest airport, Charleston International Airport, struggled to clear runways of snow and ice so they could be reopened, in New England water main breaks, frozen hydrants and burst pipes created new problems for officials.

Hartford, Connecticut, registered 10 degrees with a wind chill of minus 20 while Burlington, Vermont, was minus 1 degree and had a wind chill of minus 30.

The temperature registered minus 37 Saturday at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, one of the coldest places on the planet. The wind chill was minus 93. It tied for second place with Armstrong, Ontario, as the coldest spot in the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.