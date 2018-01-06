Wife of Orlando nightclub massacre knew he would do ‘something bad,’ officials say

The widow of the man who killed dozens of people at a gay Florida nightclub in the name of ISIS told investigators she knew her husband “was going to do something bad” before the 2016 attack.

Noor Salman told investigators she was in denial that her husband, Omar Mateen, could hurt other people when he left their home with guns and ammunition, the Orlando Sentinel reported citing a statement written by an FBI agent and signed by the widow.

“I knew when he left the house he was going to Orlando to attack the Pulse Night Club,” Salman said.

“I knew on Saturday, when Omar left the house about 5 p.m. that this was the time that he was going to do something bad. I knew this because of the way he left and took the gun and backpack with ammunition,” Salman said.

Salman faces charges of aiding a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. Mateen killed 49 people and wounded at least 68 others during the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.

“I knew later, when I could not get ahold of him that my fears had come true and he did what he said he was going to do,” Salman said. “I was in denial and I could not believe that the father of my child was going to hurt other people.”

Salman’s attorneys and federal prosecutors attended a hearing Friday to discuss whether sealed evidence and an expert witness’ testimony should be allowed at her March trial. A judge ruled in favor of allowing the expert to testify. The hearing was closed to the public.

Salman said her husband “became obsessed” with ISIS and fighting in the Middle East two years prior to the shooting. He also purchased a rifle, toys and jewelry before the shooting, spending thousands of dollars.

The widow said her husband considered other places before they drove around the Pulse Night Club about a week before the attack.

Salman apologized at the end of her statement.

“I’m very sorry I lied to the FBI,” she said. “These are my words.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.