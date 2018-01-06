Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

JonBenet Ramsey's brother's lawsuits against CBS, pathologist may proceed, judge rules

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
JonBenet Ramsey, 6, was found dead in her family's home in Boulder, Colo., in December 1996. The case remains unsolved.

JonBenet Ramsey, 6, was found dead in her family's home in Boulder, Colo., in December 1996. The case remains unsolved.  (Associated Press)

A judge on Friday declined to dismiss a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by Burke Ramsey, brother of slain 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey.

A circuit court judge in Michigan denied a motion filed by CBS, which asked that the case be dismissed, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

In a separate ruling, the judge also denied a request that Burke Ramsey's $150 million case against Werner Spitz, a pathologist who participated in the CBS series, be tossed, the newspaper reported.

Burke Ramsey, 30, sued CBS in December over a two-part docu-series, “The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey,” which his lawsuit says was “false and defamatory.” The series aired Sept. 18-19, 2016.

Ramsey's suit states: "The gist of 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' is that JonBenet's brother, Burke Ramsey, killed his six-year-old sister … Burke Ramsey did not kill his sister and had no involvement in her brutal murder."

FILE - In this June 29, 2006, file photo, John Ramsey hugs his son, Burke, facing camera, at the graves of his wife, Patsy, and daughter JonBenet, during services for his wife at the St. James Episcopal Cemetery in Marietta, Ga. A judge has declined to dismiss a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by JonBenet Ramsey's brother, Burke Ramsey. The Boulder Daily Camera reports a circuit court judge in Michigan on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, denied a motion by CBS and other defendants who asked that he toss the case. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)

Burke Ramsey, facing camera, the brother of JonBenet Ramsey, receives a hug from his father, John Ramsey, at his mother and sister's gravesite in 2006.  (Associated Press)

JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in her family’s basement in Boulder, Colo., the day after Christmas in 1996. 

Lawyers for CBS argue that the series never alleged that Burke Ramsey killed his sister. However, Ramsey claims his reputation was ruined, contending that the docu-series implied that he committed the crime.

FILE 1997: John and Patsy Ramsey hold reward poster regarding death of JonBenet.

John and Patsy Ramsey hold a reward poster regarding their daughter's death, in 1997.  (Associated Press)

A prosecutor cleared the girl's parents and brother of wrongdoing in 2008, based on DNA evidence. The girl's mother, Patsy Ramsey, died of ovarian cancer at age 49 in June 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 