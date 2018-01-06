JonBenet Ramsey's brother's lawsuits against CBS, pathologist may proceed, judge rules

A judge on Friday declined to dismiss a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by Burke Ramsey, brother of slain 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey.

A circuit court judge in Michigan denied a motion filed by CBS, which asked that the case be dismissed, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

In a separate ruling, the judge also denied a request that Burke Ramsey's $150 million case against Werner Spitz, a pathologist who participated in the CBS series, be tossed, the newspaper reported.

Burke Ramsey, 30, sued CBS in December over a two-part docu-series, “The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey,” which his lawsuit says was “false and defamatory.” The series aired Sept. 18-19, 2016.

Ramsey's suit states: "The gist of 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' is that JonBenet's brother, Burke Ramsey, killed his six-year-old sister … Burke Ramsey did not kill his sister and had no involvement in her brutal murder."

JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in her family’s basement in Boulder, Colo., the day after Christmas in 1996.

Lawyers for CBS argue that the series never alleged that Burke Ramsey killed his sister. However, Ramsey claims his reputation was ruined, contending that the docu-series implied that he committed the crime.

A prosecutor cleared the girl's parents and brother of wrongdoing in 2008, based on DNA evidence. The girl's mother, Patsy Ramsey, died of ovarian cancer at age 49 in June 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.