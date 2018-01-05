Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots combined grow to almost $1B

The large loot of cash is still up for grabs.

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots combined have grown to almost $1 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $445 million Thursday after no one purchased the lucky ticket Tuesday and sales helped increase the prize. The next drawing is Friday 11 pm ET. The loot has grown to be Mega Millions twelfth largest prize in lottery history.

After no winning tickets were sold for Wednesday’s drawing, the prize jumped from $460 million to an astounding $550 million. That makes it the nation’s eighth largest lottery prize ever. The next drawing is slated for Saturday night at 10:59 pm ET.

The $550 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be almost $348 million.

The last person to win Mega Millions was Oct. 12 to 13. The two winners, one from Rhode Island and the other from Michigan, split a prize worth $42 million, NJ.com reported.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.