Good Samaritans rescue elderly couple before train hits vehicle

An elderly couple is happy to be alive after two Good Samaritans pulled them out of their car just before a commuter rail train struck it.

Police in Bridgewater, Mass., said they were called to a rail crossing on Broad Street after a report an MBTA Commuter Rail train had struck a car early Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle got stuck at the rail crossing due to heavy snow. The elderly couple inside, a driver and passenger, were quickly helped out of the car by two bystanders before the train came through, police said in a press release.

The car was thrown into nearby gates and a control shed which exposed live wires.

Dramatic photos shared on the department’s Twitter page showed the heavily damaged vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Now, authorities are seeking help to identify the two Good Samaritans who helped, but appeared to have left the scene after the crash.