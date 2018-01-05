2 dead after 16-hours police standoff at Topeka townhome

Police say a man and woman were found dead inside a Kansas townhome after a standoff that lasted nearly 16 hours.

Police say a man barricaded himself inside the home in Topeka and fired at first responders throughout the standoff, which began about 10 p.m. Thursday. The standoff ended around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police spokeswoman Coleen Stuart says officers found the bodies when they entered the home after chemicals were sent into the apartment.

Another woman in the home was able to escape. She was treated for injuries from the chemicals. The names of the women and the two people found dead haven't been released.

Stuart says the man sporadically shot at first responders through the night and Friday morning. No officers were injured during the incident.