NFL heiress accused of hitting lawyer with her 'glass purse' during anti-Semitic coat check rant

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Attorney Matthew Haberkorn alleges that socalite Jacqueline Kent Cooke called his mother a "Jew" and attacked him with a glass purse.  (Image courtesy Matthew Haberkorn & Instagram)

Jacqueline Kent Cooke, the daughter of former Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke, was arrested Wednesday after a New Year’s Eve outing that allegedly included saying “hurry up, Jew” and then clocking a lawyer in the head with a pricey glass purse, the New York Daily News reported.

Lawyer Matthew Haberkorn, 52, told the News that Cooke became irate when she waited behind his 77-year-old mother in the coat-check line.

“Hurry up, Jew,” Cooke said, according to Haberkorn, who was also joined at the restaurant Caravaggio by his wife and four daughters.

Jacqueline Kent Cooke, here with fellow socialite Amanda Hearst is seen clutching the purse believed to be used in the alleged assault during an event in April.  (Getty Images)

As Haberkorn confronted Cooke, the socialite’s boyfriend taunted his daughters, saying “Happy bat mitzvah, girls,” Thomas and Haberkorn told the News.

Outside the restaurant, Haberkorn says he was continuing to exchange words with Cooke when she “smashed” him violently with her glass purse, causing a gaping head wound.

In a video of the aftermath of the incident recorded by one of Haberkorn’s daughters and obtained by the News, Haberkorn shouts, “She just f---ing hit me.”

Cooke shoots back that the lawyer “called me a f---ing bitch, you called me a c---.”

“You called me a f---ing Jew,” Haberkorn responds on the video.

Cooke’s boyfriend then accuses Haberkorn of “throwing a woman on the floor,” which he immediately denies in the video.

Cooke was charged with assault Wednesday evening.

According to the Daily Mail, during the alleged assault Cooke used a Lulu Guinness Chloe Mirrored Perspex Box Clutch, which retails for about $300.

NFL heiress Jacqueline Kent Cooke was charged with assault after allegedly hurling an anti-Semitic slur and hitting a lawyer with her purse.  (Instagram)

The incident was not Cooke’s first apparent display of public debauchery. In 2008, she reportedly asked Boston cops during a DUI arrest whether they knew who her father was.

She also “pulled up her skirt to moon the officer, and then gave him the middle finger, before eventually getting into the BMW and starting the engine,” according to Deadspin.

In 2007, she reportedly filed a lawsuit against the executors of her father's estate, claiming that she had to drop out of college due to lack of funds and was suffering from depression.

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.