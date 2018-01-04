Florida's capital sees first measurable snowfall in nearly 30 years

Even Florida couldn’t avoid the wrath of the “bomb cyclone.”

Residents in Tallahassee went outside Wednesday to see snow-covered grounds, a rare sight in the Sunshine State, which hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall in nearly three decades. The last time there was significant snow in the capital city was 1989, FOX13 Tampa reported.

Snow began falling in the Florida Big Bend region on Wednesday and ended that night. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the first time in nearly four years.

Most parts received less than one inch of snow by late Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported. Thomasville, Sand Hill, Nashville, Lakeland, Moultrie and Ocilla got one to two inches of snow.

'BOMB CYCLONE' WINTER STORM BRINGS SNOW, FIERCE WINDS TO NORTHEAST AS BITTER COLD TO FOLLOW

Tallahassee police tweeted a video of snow falling in the area, but cautioned drivers who were about to hit the icy roads.

“It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving & don’t expose yourself to the cold for too long without proper gear. #SunshineState #SnowDay #WinterIsHere,” the police department tweeted.

Nick Dombek, a Tallahassee resident, posted a Twitter video showing his 5-year-old son frolicking in the snow.

"He’s never seen snow before and was extremely excited," Nick told FOX13. "[The] snow was gone by 10:30, but we had some fun out there!"

Floridians still have to brace for bitter cold temperatures that's expected to linger for the next few days.

SOUTHEAST SOCKED BY RARE SNOWSTORM AHEAD OF 'BOMB CYCLONE' FORECAST TO HIT NORTHEAST

Residents in the Northeast braced for the storm heading up the coast Thursday, which canceled thousands of flights and left schools closed. Charleston, S.C. saw at least five inches of snow by Thursday morning. State and local officials urged residents to prepare for possible power outages and to stay off the slick and icy roads.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.