Bomb charge added against man after San Francisco arrest

A federal grand jury indicted a California man Thursday on charges of plotting to use homemade bombs during a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco's Pier 39.

Everitt Aaron Jameson intended to use pipe bombs to funnel people into an area of the popular tourist destination in order to shoot them, the indictment alleges.

The indictment replaces a criminal complaint against Jameson, 26, a Modesto tow-truck driver, but keeps the original charge of attempting to aid a terrorist organization. He's now also charged with distributing information relating to destructive devices.

The FBI arrested Jameson Dec. 22 after he talked about his plans to undercover agents, including one he thought was associated with the Islamic State group.

The indictment and a previously released FBI affidavit say he described to agents how to build pipe bombs, described where he intended to assemble the bombs, asked for remote timers, and described how he intended to use the bombs "to funnel people into an area in order to shoot them."

Assistant federal defender Charles Lee did not return telephone and email messages from The Associated Press.

However, he filed court papers saying that Jameson is mentally ill and didn't have the means to carry out the alleged plot, The Fresno Bee reported. Lee said the FBI found no bomb-making materials when they searched his home, and that two rifles and a handgun were legally owned by a relative and were locked in a gun case where Jameson couldn't get them.

He said the federal charges are built only on statements his client posted on his Facebook page.

Jameson was discharged from the Marine Corps after little more than four months in 2009 for failing to disclose a history of asthma. The FBI affidavit said he asked for a fully automatic assault rifle and noted that he earned a sharpshooter qualification. That is a basic marksmanship qualification and Jameson was never trained as a sniper during the brief time he spent at Camp Pendleton, California, said Marine spokeswoman Yvonne Carlock.

Jameson is set for a court hearing Friday in federal court in Fresno.

Federal Magistrate Judge Erica Grosjean last week ordered him detained without bail in part because he has no substantial known financial resources. She also found that Jameson has a history relating to drug abuse and appears to have a mental condition that may affect whether he would show up for future hearings.