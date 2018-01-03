Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Sherin Mathews died from 'homicidal violence,' autopsy finds

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
The death of Sherin Mathews, middle, was determined to be due to "homicidal violence," an autopsy by the medical examiner's office found.

The death of Sherin Mathews, middle, was determined to be due to "homicidal violence," an autopsy by the medical examiner's office found.

The 3-year-old Texas girl whose body was found in a culvert near her home in October after her adopted father told police she disappeared one early morning in October died from “homicidal violence,” an autopsy found.

Sherin Mathew’s exact cause of death couldn’t be determined due to extensive decomposition of her body, Fox 4 reported, citing the Dallas County medical examiner’s office.

Sherin was adopted by Wesley and Sini Mathews in June 2016 from an orphanage in India. Wesley reported Sherin — who was malnourished and had developmental disabilities — missing on Oct. 7, initially claiming he sent her outside alone at night as punishment for not drinking her milk.

SHERIN MATHEWS' BODY SEND TO FUNERAL HOME AS INDIAN COMMUNITY HOLDS VIGIL FOR TODDLER

He later admitted to investigators that he and Sherin were in the garage when he tried to get her to drink her milk. The girl began to drink it on her own before Wesley “physically assisted” her — leading Sherin to choke, according to an arrest affidavit.

Wesley told police he eventually no longer felt a pulse on Sherin, believed she died, and “admitted to removing the body from the home.”

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017 file photo Wesley Mathews, father of Sherin Mathews, appears in court at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Building in Dallas. An autopsy report shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, whose body was found in a culvert near her suburban Dallas home died from "homicidal violence." Wesley Mathews, told investigators that Sherin choked to death on her milk. He is charged with felony injury to a child. (David Woo/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool File)

Wesley Mathews initially told investigators he sent his adopted daughter, Sherin, outside alone one night in October as punishment for not drinking her milk.  (David Woo/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Sherin’s body was found on Oct. 22 in a drainage ditch following a broad search involving a number of law enforcement agencies.

A doctor reportedly informed Child Protectives Services in March 2017 she found several of Sherin’s bones fractured. Sini told the doctor she had brittle bones from her the poor diet she had in India, which the doctor determined was not true, and that the fractures formed after she moved away from India.

Both parents are being held at the Dallas County jail. Wesley is held on a $1 million bond and faces a charge of felony injury to a child, and Sini has a bond of $250,000 on a charge of abandoning a child.

SHERIN MATHEWS ABANDONED IN INDIA BEFORE ALLEY ABANDONMENT THAT MAY HAVE LED TO DEATH

An attorney for Sini Mathews told Fox 4 he’s seen a copy of the autopsy report and doesn’t believe it implicates his client in Sherin’s death.

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017 file photo Sini Mathews, mother of Sherin Mathews, appears in court at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Building in Dallas. An autopsy report shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, whose body was found in a culvert near her suburban Dallas home died from "homicidal violence." The girls' father, Wesley Mathews, told investigators that Sherin choked to death on her milk. He is charged with felony injury to a child. Sini Mathews is charged with child abandonment. (David Woo/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool File)

A lawyer for Sini Mathews said he doesn't believe the autopsy results implicate his client in Sherin's death.  (David Woo/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Child Protective Services is reportedly trying to terminate the Mathews’ parental rights for their 4-year-old biological daughter, while a judge already took away their visitation rights.

A grand jury is expected later this month to review the charges filed against Sherin’s adoptive parents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.