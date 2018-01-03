FOX NEWS FIRST: Key meeting on DACA, DREAMers at White House; Trump, Kim Jong Un push each other's 'buttons'

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018:

The Trump administration officials to have key meeting with congressional leaders on DACA and DREAMers at the White House today

Trump fires back at North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's nuclear button taunt

President Trump fights back against 'fake news'with announcement of 'awards' for 'most dishonest & corrupt media'

The New York Times refuses to cancel any of its tours of Iran offered to wealthy customers, despite recent deadly protests

THE LEAD STORY: The Trump administration would consider immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young people, the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in an interview ... Nielsen told the Associated Press no decision has been made and a border wall remains President Trump's priority. Congress is considering three options, including citizenship or permanent legal status for people who were temporarily shielded from deportation, she added. White House aides are scheduled to meet with congressional leaders today to discuss immigration – a possible DACA deal, DREAMers, and a border wall.

'MY BUTTON WORKS': President Trump hit back at Kim Jong Un shortly after the North Korean dictator claimed to have a “button” for nuclear weapons on his desk ... “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'” the president tweeted. “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump’s response followed Jan. 1 remarks in which Kim claimed the rogue nation's nuclear capabilities are now “reality.”

‘FAKE NEWS AWARDS’: President Trump taunted the media Tuesday night with a mysterious announcement of "the most dishonest & corrupt media awards." ... "I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock,” Trump tweeted, without specifying if the event would take place in the morning or the afternoon. “Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!” The tweet was the latest shot in a longstanding battle between the president and what he’s derided as the “fake news media.” Based on his past comments, it's clear who could get nominated for the new "awards." CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and ABC News could be among the "contenders."

NEW YORK TIMES - PROFIT AT ANY COST?: The New York Times says the recent deadly protests that have erupted in Iran have not led the company to cancel any of its $8,000 tours being offered this year in the terror-sponsoring nation, as the paper tries to find new sources of revenue ... At least 21 people have died and hundreds of others have been arrested in the demonstrations, which have erupted in several cities and are the largest since those that followed the disputed 2009 presidential election. Despite the bloodshed, the first Times Journeys excursion to Iran of 2018 is scheduled to take place between March 5 and March 17. The cost: as low as $7,895 -- but not including airfare. The tours, which began in 2015, have stirred criticism among some Iran watchers who accuse the paper -- and journalists who take part in the tours -- of collaborating with the Tehran regime in a moneymaking venture.

SANCTUARY CONFRONTATION BREWING: "There's no sanctuary from law enforcement. California better hold on tight - they're about to see a lot more deportation officers. If politicians don't protect their communities then ICE will." – Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan, on "Your World with Neil Cavuto," sounding off on California officially becoming a "sanctuary state." WATCH

CNN - 'CANNABIS NEWS NETWORK': "It's very outrageous to see what I would call irresponsible journalism on behalf of CNN." – Corinne Gasper, whose daughter was killed by a driver high on medical marijuana, on "The Ingraham Angle," slamming a CNN New Year's Eve report where correspondent Randi Kaye handled a bong and a lit blunt on live TV. WATCH

Trump's tweet renews Navy sailor's hope for pardon; says life has been 'destroyed.'

Mitt Romney's political career could be resurrected following Hatch's decision not to seek re-election.

Michele Bachmann says she's considering running for Al Franken's Senate seat.

'Mapping the Swamp' report finds 30,000 feds earn more than any governor.

ABC News executive editorial producer mocks Trump: 'The AMERICAN president in 2018.'

Hoda Kotb's 'sweet' Matt Lauer comment infuriates 'Today' fans.

Outrage grows over CNN's pot-infused New Year's segment.

Tax reform to fuel U.S. economy, stock rally in 2018.

Nordstrom begins hiring spree for men's store amid retail challenges.

Wall Street begins 2018 with gains; tech drives momentum.

John Fund: Will the media ask questions about an FBI cover-up or become complicit in it?

U.S. employers desperately need workers. Let’s help millions of adults stuck on food stamps move into jobs.

John Stossel: Is 2018 the year of the Libertarian Party?

Harvey Weinstein police investigations being reviewed by Los Angeles District Attorney.

'Jeopardy!' contestant loses $3,200 for pronunciation of 'gangster' vs. 'gangsta.'

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announce they're expecting their fifth child.

Alaska Airlines bans man from future flights after sexual harassment claim: report.

Fighter pilot chases UFO, urges world leaders to take the threat of aliens seriously.

This tiny sea monster had creepy mouth appendages.

2008: Ill. Sen. Barack Obama wins Democratic caucuses in Iowa, while Mike Huckabee wins the Republican caucuses.

1977: Apple Computer is incorporated in Cupertino, Calif., by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Makkula Jr. .

1938: The March of Dimes campaign to fight polio is established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who himself had been afflicted with the crippling disease.

