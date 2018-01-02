FOX NEWS FIRST: Exclusive leaked memo shows Iranian regime in panic after deadly protests

Happy New Year! Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018:

Exclusive: A leaked memo shows how the Iranian regime considered stopping recent deadly protests

President Trump returns to the White House after holiday break, prepares to tackle new year's challenges

California officially becomes a "sanctuary state" as new law takes effect

U.S. Customs system outage stalls travelers in airports for hours across the country on New Year's Day

Florida family and college basketball standout among the newly identified victims of New Year's Eve crash in Costa Rica

THE LEAD STORY: Leaked meeting notes provided exclusively to Fox News shows how Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with political leaders and heads of the country's security forces to discuss how to tamp down on deadly nationwide protests ... The memo covered several meetings up to Dec. 31 and was given to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) by high-level sources from within the regime. It said the unrest has hurt every sector of the country's economy and “threatens the regime’s security. The first step, therefore, is to find a way out of this situation.” The notes added, “Religious leaders and the leadership must come to the scene as soon as possible and prevent the situation (from) deteriorating further ... God help us, this is a very complex situation and is different from previous occasions.”

BACK TO WORK: President Trump has returned to the White House after a holiday break looking to capitalize on his victories at the end of 2017 ... Trump plans to host Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan at Camp David next weekend to map out the 2018 legislative agenda. The president is hoping capitalize on his pre-Christmas success on tax cuts and make more legislative achievements. Republicans are eager to make progress before attention shifts to the midterm elections. The GOP wants to hold House and Senate majorities in 2018, but must contend with Trump's unpopularity, some recent Democratic election wins and potential voter anxiety over tax reform.

Congress also has to deal with a backlog from 2017: It must agree on a spending bill by Jan. 19 to avert a partial government shutdown; unfinished business on additional aid to for hurricane victims; lifting the debt ceiling; extending a children’s health insurance program and extending protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Trump has said he wants money for a border wall in exchange for protecting those immigrants.

INEVITABLE SANCTUARY STATE SHOWDOWN?: California became a "sanctuary state" Monday, as a bill that Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law in October officially took effect ... The law bars police in the nation's most populous state from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities in most cases. The Golden State is home to an estimated 2.3 million illegal immigrants.

NEW YEAR'S DAY TRAVEL NIGHTMARE: A U.S. Customs system outage affecting airports across the country stalled fliers for hours, triggering headaches for many people just trying to get home on New Year's Day ... Customs and Border Patrol officials confirmed that processing systems were back online after “a temporary outage,” adding that the failure was not “malicious in nature.” In a statement to Fox News, CBP said the disruption began at 7:30 p.m. and lasted for roughly two hours. Additionally, “CBP officers continued to process international travelers using alternative procedures at affected airports,” they said.

MORE AMERICAN VICTIMS ID'D IN COSTA RICA TRAGEDY: The identities of more victims of a New Year's Eve plane crash in Costa Rica emerged Monday, with a second vacationing family and a college basketball standout listed among the 12 people killed ... The small charter aircraft carrying 10 American tourists, including families from New York and Florida, and two local crew members crashed and burst into flames midday Sunday in a wooded area in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica on the Pacific coast, the government reported. There were no survivors. Two families, from the New York City suburb of Scarsdale, N.Y., and from Belleair, Fla., accounted for nine of the dead. Their American guide, from Wisconsin, was the 10th U.S. victim. The family from Florida included Drs. Mitchell Weiss, a vascular and interventional radiologist, Leslie Weiss, a pediatrician, and their two children.

TRUMP PRIORITIES, IN ONE WORD: "President Trump, until the end of his first term, has one infrastructure priority: the wall, the wall, the wall." – Commentator Michelle Malkin, on "Fox & Friends," sounding off on what she would like President Trump to accomplish in 2018. WATCH

IRAN EMBOLDENED UNDER OBAMA: "President Obama made it clear that he was going to stand behind the Iranian regime. He was going to send them lots and lots of money. Of course some of it was their own money, but still they used it to foment terrorism, to export terrorism around the world." – Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law professor emeritus on "Fox & Friends," dissecting former President Obama's strategy on Iran. WATCH

