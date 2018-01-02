Couple engaged in sex act in front of restaurant customers, police say

A man and woman have been charged with public lewdness after allegedly engaging in a sex act while occupying a booth at a restaurant in North Austin, Texas.

Jonathan Hightower, 31, and Lashanda Fisher, 28, could face a fine up to $4,000 and a jail sentence of up to a year if convicted, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Witnesses told police they saw the couple engage in sex, in plain view of customers, including children, the report said.

The couple had left the restaurant by the time police arrived around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, but were soon found inside a gas station’s convenience store next to the restaurant.

