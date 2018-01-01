Texas police seek girls, 14 and 7; may be with person of interest in suspicious death

Texas police have issued an Amber Alert for two girls, ages 14 and 7, who may be with a man described as a "person of interest" in a suspicious death on Sunday.

After responding to a welfare check in the 2600 block of Leslie Court in Round Rock, Tex., police found a deceased woman inside, KHOU-TV reported. Her identity or relationship to the two children were not immediately disclosed.

Police believe that Terry Allen Miles, 44, is connected to the suspicious death and the abduction of the two girls, Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7.

Griffith and Bandera-Margaret are believed to be in danger, the Austin-American Statesman reported.

Miles is 6-feet 2-inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes, wears glasses and has a beard, according to KHOU. He was last heard from in Round Rock on Saturday. He is driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845. The car also has a white sticker on the upper right hand corner of the rear window.

He may be headed toward Louisiana, according to KHOU.

Griffith is 5-feet 10-inches, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes. She also has a nose stud in her right nostril and has braces. Bandera-Margaret is 4-feet 5-inches and weighs 75 pounds. She has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Round Rock police ask people with any information regarding this situation to call 512-218-5516.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.