Police rescue baby seal waddling down a Massachusetts highway

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
A seal pup found and rescued by officials in Massachusetts.  (Amazing Animal Ambassadors)

A baby seal that wandered far from home has been returned to the ocean after police officers rescued the pup from a highway in Massachusetts.

Police officials say they spotted the seal waddling down Route 6A in Yarmouth Port on Cape Cod late Friday night.

Police, assisted by Amazing Animal Ambassadors, were able to put the seal in a cage and hold onto it until wildlife officials arrived.

The seal pup was given a clean bill of health and released back into the ocean Saturday, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

A baby seal was found wandering on a Massachusetts highway before officials rescued and returned the pup back to the ocean.  (Courtesy of Amazing Animal Ambassadors)

They named the baby seal Houston in honor of Kevin A. Houston, a U.S. Navy Seal from Cape Cod who was killed in Afghanistan.

They believe the pup made the journey from the ocean to the road after travelling up a frozen creek in the area and making his appearance “Navy Seal style.”

“Thank you for visiting us and stay warm and safe out there, buddy,” officers said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

