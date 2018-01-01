In unusual step, victims told of destroyed rape kits

Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the evidence was gone.

Fayetteville police Lt. John Somerindyke says that in 90 percent of the more than 300 cases, the victim or guardian was reached or the victim had died. Police recruited the help of Rape Crisis Volunteers of Cumberland County to reach out to the victims.

One of the victims whom Somerindyke contacted says she appreciates police calling her.

The Joyful Heart Foundation advocates for testing of all rape kits sitting on shelves. Experts there say they don't know of another police department that's called victims about destroyed rape kits.