Authorities say deputy shot man who pointed weapon at him

Authorities in northwest Georgia are investigating after they say a sheriff's deputy responding to a 911 call shot and killed a man.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an email that Walker County sheriff's deputies responded to the home in Rossville, near the border with Tennessee, around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

A person who called 911 had said a woman at the home was threatening to kill herself and her children.

Walker County authorities told the GBI that Deputy John Chandler saw 65-year-old Mark Steven Parkinson inside the home with a weapon. They said deputies announced multiple times that they were from the sheriff's office. Miles said Chandler shot Parkinson after Parkinson pointed the weapon at him.

No deputies were injured.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.