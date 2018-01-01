Expand / Collapse search
Alabama fan's response after RV bursts into flames: 'Roll Tide'

By Fox 8 New Orleans | Fox News
An Alabama fan had a surprising response after her RV caught fire ahead of the Sugar Bowl.

An Alabama fan attending the Sugar Bowl lost her RV after it caught fire Monday morning near the Superdome in New Orleans. 

The fire started around 11 a.m. and temporarily closed traffic. 

The New Orleans Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the flames. 

No one was injured, and the fan said despite the loss of her RV she will still be attending the game.

The fan did not want to be identified, but issued an on-the-record statement of "Roll Tide."

