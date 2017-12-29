Woman indicted in husband's fatal shooting and dismemberment

An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body months before their son found the remains has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.

A Summit County grand jury also indicted 49-year-old Marcia Eubank on murder, corpse abuse and evidence-tampering charges in the June killing of her husband.

A message seeking comment was left Friday for her attorney, Brian Pierce. Eubank's arraignment in county court is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Authorities say Marcia Eubank told investigators that she shot 54-year-old Howard Eubank in the head and put his remains in several containers around their home in Coventry Township, near Akron. She was arrested after their son found the remains in early December.

The couple had been married for about 25 years.