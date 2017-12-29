Major drug crackdown nets $1.93 million worth of meth and 14 arrests

Some 24 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1.97 million were seized following an six-month nvestigation in North Carolina.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 14 people were arrested after search warrants were executed in a meth trafficking case, Fox 46 Charlotte reported. They face several charges, including conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and aiding and abetting criminal enterprise.

One woman was charged with harboring a fugitive.

In addition to the illicit drugs, 43 firearms were seized during the course of the search warrants.

Police said more arrests are anticipated.

The 14 people arrested were:

- Alison Michelle Smith, 51, of Old Fort, charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and continuing criminal enterprise. Issued a $5 million bond.

- Ashlea Hawkins, 34, of Mooresboro, charged with aiding and abetting continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Issued a $1 million bond.

- Robin Ann Rhyne, 54, of Ellenboro, charged with aiding and abetting continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Issued $1 million bond

- Tonya Chris-Ann Mullinax, 40, of Rutherfordton, charged with aiding/abetting a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Issued $1 million bond

- Ruben Guzman, 26, of Spartanburg, SC, charged with aiding/abetting continuing criminal enterprise, two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, and two counts of trafficking meth. Issued $5 million bond.

- Wesley Chad Smith, 42, of Mooresboro, charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Issued a $500,000 bond.

- Andy Darren Green, 49, of Bostic, charged with aiding/abetting continuing criminal enterprise, and two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth. Issued a $1 million bond.

- Deidre Diane Pearson, 38, of Mooresboro, charged with aiding abetting continuing criminal enterprise, and two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth. Issued a $5 million bond.

- Joshua Micheal "Bubba" Lipe, 37, of Old Fort, charged with aiding/abetting continuing criminal enterprise, and two counts of conspiracy to traffic meth. Issued $5 million bond.

- Tracey Lynn Arnold, 54, of Mooresboro, charged with aiding/abetting continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to traffic meth. Issued a $1 million bond.

- Dustin Bo Pearson, 30, of Forest City, charged with conspiracy to traffic meth. Issued $1 million bond.

- Dennis Eugene Medley, 35, of Mooresboro. Charged with conspiracy to traffic meth. Bond unknown.

- Roman Guzman, 27, of Lexington, SC, charged with conspiracy to traffic meth. Issued $500,000 bond.

- Cody Lee Migala, 27, of Mooresboro, charged with harboring a fugitive. Held under a $1,000 bond.