Police fear woman who vanished in LA may be trafficking victim

A woman who went missing in Los Angeles in late August could be a victim of human trafficking, police said.

Leah Rose Altmann, 27, was last seen leaving her Los Angeles apartment on Aug. 28 and has not been heard from since, Local 10 News reported. Though witnesses said they spotted the Royal Palm Beach, Fla., native outside a Panera Bread in North Hollywood about a month after her disappearance, she has not contacted her family in months.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday that Altmann “could be in trouble” and “may possibly be a victim of human trafficking.” The 27-year-old woman was described as 4-foot-9 and about 90 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Police said Altmann left most of her belongings behind, including makeup and toiletries.

Paul Altmann, Leah's father, told People that everyone was worried about his daughter.

“She just vanished,” he told the magazine. “We have no idea where she is or what she’s doing. Everyone is very worried about her, because she just wouldn’t vanish for so long.”

He added, “We’re hoping for the best, but we just don’t know where she is.”

Leah Rose Altmann worked in the sound and audio industry. Officials noted she would often leave for business trips, but not for this length of time.

“And she’s not on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram. … That’s not like her,” her father said.

He said he hoped his daughter was not the victim of sex trafficking.

“I hope it’s not true,” Paul Altmann said. “The best-case scenario would be that she’s doing whatever she wants to do. She’s doing a gig and not paying attention to the fact that people are looking for her.”

“There are so many explanations,” he continued. “Could it be drugs, alcohol, mental illness? Sure. Could she have been kidnapped? Yes. She’s this little girl, and I think about what could have happened to her. But we are holding out hope.”

Lynda Santamaria, Leah's mother, told The Palm Beach Post her daughter had been estranged from the family for some time but the relationship improved recently.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office have asked for the public’s help in finding Altmann.