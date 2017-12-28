Cop's wife plots murder over blackmail scandal

A Pennsylvania police officer has pleaded guilty to blackmailing his wife over having sex with a minor while she has pleaded guilty to plotting to kill her husband.

Keith Transue, a Bushkill Township officer, pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor criminal coercion, and Robin Transue pleaded guilty to felony solicitation to commit aggravated assault and statutory sexual assault.

According to court documents, Mrs. Transue told an informant that her husband threated to reveal a sexual relationship she had with a 14-year-old boy in 2010 if she left. Prosecutors said that her husband failed to report the abuse when he first learned about it, which he is legally required to do as a police officer.

Prosecutors said this blackmailing was the reason behind Mrs. Transue’s attempt to kill her husband.

"Transue was using his wife's crime to keep her from leaving or divorcing him. This in turn was essentially the motive for Robin soliciting Keith's murder," District Attorney Michael Mancuso said.

Prosecutors say she suggested several ways to kill her husband, including a drug overdose or a hunting accident.

The Mount Pocono residents, both 43, are scheduled for sentencing March 20.

The police department placed Keith Transue on leave after the charges were filed, and Police Chief Mike McLouth said Wednesday said the officer had submitted a resignation letter.

Mancuso praised an informant who came forward and cooperated with police, saying he "likely prevented a homicide and also brought to light a sordid history of sexual assault and criminal coercion."

