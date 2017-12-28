24 dogs seized at home; rabbits, goats, chickens also found

Animal welfare authorities have seized 24 dogs from a Rhode Island home, where they say many were being kept outside in frigid temperatures just before Christmas.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it seized 14 beagles, six Brittany spaniels and four Chihuahuas last week in Exeter.

The group said Thursday it went to the home with state police and Exeter Animal Control and found several dogs living in deplorable conditions and lacking adequate shelter. At the time of the visit it was 28 degrees (minus 2 degrees Celsius), with the wind chill making it feel much colder.

Group president E.J. Finocchio (fin-OH'-kee-oh) says they also found dead rabbits and live rabbits, goats and chickens on the property. He says the owner will be charged with a misdemeanor.

___

This story has been corrected to show there were six, not nine, spaniels.