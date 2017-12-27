Four bodies found in upstate New York basement, police say

Four people were found dead on Tuesday in the basement of an upstate New York home, authorities said.

Troy police Capt. Daniel DeWolf said authorities received a call of several unconscious people in an apartment building at around 12:50 p.m., according to the Albany Times Union.

"Unfortunately it's horrible, terrible, sad, sad especially at this time of year that there's four deceased folks in there and we're going to do everything we can to look into this and get to the bottom of what happened here," DeWolf said.

Authorities were unsure how long the bodies had been there before the property manager had discovered them, according to the New York Daily News.

DeWolf said the deaths “appeared suspicious” and were being investigation as homicides.

No suspects were named in the deaths and the victims were not immediately identified.